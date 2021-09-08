Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0.5 Patch Notes

Update 0.3.0.5 has arrived for Phasmophobia, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The update is a small one compared to the last update the game had received in late August of 2021. It includes a few fixes and patches to small issues players were facing, they are all mostly related to photos. The update also includes one change that could impact the player’s experience, from now on when a ghost is not present in a room, the temperature will be raised a little less.

Here is the full list of fixes and changes coming with this update:-

Changes:

Reduced the rate that temperature raises when the ghost is not in the room

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t see the journal photos if your hard drive failed to save the photo as a .png file in your install folder

Fixed some performance issues when another player took a photo

Fixed a bug where the first photo in the journal could be blank if another player took the photo

Fixed a bug where the journal photos and photo names would sometimes be in the wrong order

Fixed a bug where some ghost sounds were not giving evidence for photos

While this update still is essential to the overall experience for the players, it is a bit underwhelming considering the big update we have received just less than 2 weeks ago on August 28th. Update 3.0, also known as The Exposition patch, introduced an overhaul to the sprint system, added new equipment for finding evidence, and improved on visuals and effects.

Phasmophobia is a 4-player psychological horror game where players are expected to track down ghosts and investigate their presence. It is available now only on PC via Steam.