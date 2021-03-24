Physical Xbox One Owners of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Cannot Get Next-Gen Upgrade

If you own a PS5 or Xbox One Series X/S, many games have allowed you to get next-gen upgrades for free if you own the previous generation. Well there is some bad news for Xbox One disc owners of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Activision Support has confirmed that physical Xbox One owners of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 aren’t entitled to a next-gen upgrade. It sounds like you have to buy the full game all over again if you have an Xbox Series X or S console.

You can read the fine print from Activision posted down below.

“Purchasers of a standard digital edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Xbox One will have the option to upgrade to an Xbox Series X|S version through the Xbox Store. An internet connection is required to upgrade the game. Please note: The upgrade offer is not available with physical versions of the game on Xbox One.”

It does not look like physical PS4 owners of the game are in the same boat. They are entitled to a next-gen upgrade if they want to. Digital Deluxe owners get an upgrade for free, but an additional $10 fee is needed if you want to upgrade from your standard edition of the game.

The game is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It will be out soon for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.