PlayStation 5 Surpasses 10 Million Consoles Sold

Sony has announced that as of July 18th, the PlayStation 5 has surpassed 10 million consoles sold, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation ever. This is massive news and something that is not all that surprised, especially considering that the PlayStation 5 is still not available on store shelves. Demand is extremely high, and supply is still not able to keep up. On the importance of software to go alongside the PlayStation 5, Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis stated “Sony will now have to deliver on its first-party content slate and mitigate for any release delays it might be faced with. Helpfully, PS5’s support for PS4 games means it has a strong roster of content already.”

Alongside this announcement, PlayStation has also updated many of the PlayStation 5 exclusives’ sales numbers. The first being Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which has surpassed 6.5 million copies sold worldwide. Housemarque’s Returnal, which was released on April 30th, has sold over 560,000 copies, and Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has already surpassed 1.1 million copies.

With the massive demand for these consoles and limited availability, the PlayStation 5 should continue to sell extremely fast throughout the next few years. Couple this with the massive exclusives on the way, and Sony has a truly attractive console for sale that millions would love to get their hands on. More games are coming, and soon. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, including the Iki Island expansion, is headed to the platform in just under a month, while Death Stranding Director’s Cut, a full-on remaster of the PS4 title including new story missions and more, is headed to the console this September. Past that, Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, is still scheduled to launch this year although it has not been dated at the time of writing. We expect Sony to have a showcase at some point soon, with new details on both Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarock.