PlayStation Now Announces September 2021 Games Line-Up

PlayStation Now has just announced its lineup for the month of September 2021, and as always, players can expect these games to be available for download starting the first Tuesday of the month on September 7.

The PlayStation Now September line-up includes 6 new titles that should keep subscribers entertained for more than just the month of September. The list includes big names such as Tekken 7, Killing Floor 2, and Final Fantasy VII.

Tekken 7

Tekken 7 introduces the final chapter of the 20-year-long Mishima feud. Players will experience the epic ending to this emotional family warfare between all members of the Mishima Clan as the power struggle and the fight for control over a global empire reaches world-changing scales.

Killing Floor 2

In this first-person shooter game, players will be able to play solo or as a team. Killing Floor 2 takes place in a world where a disastrous experiment ends in creating monstrous creations that are ripping through Europe. Governments are collapsing and now it is up to mercenaries and volunteers to band together and face the bio-threat known as Zeds.

Final Fantasy VII

Finally, players on the PlayStation platform will have a way to experience the original version of this classic RPG title that was released all the way back in 1997. Final Fantasy VII takes players on a journey as the cold-hearted mercenary known as Cloud Strife who is hired to complete a series of raids on several energy reactors that are allegedly draining the entire planet’s life force.

Other games that are coming to the PlayStation Now subscription service are Windbound, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition, and Moonlighter.

PlayStation Now is currently available on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 for $9.99 per month. The aforementioned games are all available starting on September 7, 2021.