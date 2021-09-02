PlayStation-Now-Gets-5-New-Final-Fantasy-Games

Sony’s on-demand gaming platform has added some amazing JRPGs over time but somehow managed to not include any Final Fantasy games on Playstation Now. That all changes pretty soon. According to a post on the official Playstation Blog earlier today, Sony revealed that Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster, and Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age are heading their way to PS NOW with at least one title coming next week! This is great news for Playstation owners but Xbox fans shouldn’t feel too left out.

Final Fantasy For All

Xbox Game Pass managed to beat PS Now to the punch with all games listed already being included in their subscription except for Final Fantasy VII and IX. In lieu of these, Xbox Game Pass instead will be receiving the often divisive Final Fantasy XIII this month. Still, Playstation Now receiving this group of beloved JRPGs is nothing to shake a stick at. Included in the blog post are all the expected arrival dates for the Playstation Now Final Fantasy games are listed below.

Final Fantasy VII – September 7th, 2021

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – October 5th, 2021

Final Fantasy IX – November 2nd, 2021

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – December 7th, 2021

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – January 4th, 2022

It’s a bit odd that Final Fantasy VII didn’t mention being the HD remaster version but this is probably to avoid any confusion between it and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergradewhich is a PS5 system seller at this point. There are rumors that Final Fantasy XVI may make an appearance at this year’s TGS 2021 so it’s entirely possible that both Sony and Microsoft are prepping for enthusiastic fans looking for ways to wait out that game’s release.

Playstation Now is available on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. Learn more about it at its official site here.