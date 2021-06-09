Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: Release Time, File Size, Preload, and More

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is nearly here on PlayStation 5, and here’s the exact release time when you can start playing the game. Intergrade is an enhanced version of the original release of Final Fantasy VII Remake from last year, but there are some additional surprises thrown in there that give fans a reason to return. The new Yuffie DLC, officially titled Episode INTERmission, is the main draw of this new version, but many people also just want to return to Midgar and play the game in 60 FPS. Here’s the exact release time when you can start playing Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Release Time

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released at 12 AM ET on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The PlayStation Store does simultaneous global releases for most games, so Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will unlock at whatever 12 AM ET is in your time zone. That means people on the west coast of the United States will be able to play a few hours before midnight.

If you’re getting a physical copy, then you’ll obviously have to wait until stores open on June 10 or wait for your copy to get delivered. If you’ve pre-ordered the game digitally, however, then you can start the preload now so you’re ready to go once the release time comes around.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade File Size

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade weighs in at roughly 81 GB. While it may seem like a huge file size, this is actually a tiny bit smaller than the PS4 version, which currently takes up 86 GB of space with all the patches installed. If you’re going to transfer your PS4 save file to the PS5 version of the game, then you may need to clear up some space. The save transfer feature requires you to have the PS4 version installed so you can upload your save data, so make sure you do that before Intergrade drops.

How to Upgrade Final Fantasy VII Remake to PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a free upgrade for anyone who owns the game on PlayStation 4. That only applies to paid owners though, so you won’t be able to get the PS5 version for free if you claimed the game for free on PlayStation Plus a few months ago. You need to have purchased the game on PS4 at some point to get the free upgrade. The Yuffie DLC must also be purchased separately, even for those who qualify for the free upgrade. If you buy Intergrade at full price as a new owner, you’ll get the DLC included at no extra cost. If you use the free upgrade, then Episode InterMISSION will cost $20.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released on June 10, 2021 for PlayStation 5.