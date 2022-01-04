PlayStation Now January 2022 Games Revealed: Mortal Kombat 11, Final Fantasy XII, and More

PlayStation Now continuously adds new games to the vast and diverse roster each month. With the start of the new year, gamers are frantically enjoying their free time and making strides on their gaming collection. PlayStation Now ensures that everyone has something to delve into and make their mark on. This month is no different with the PlayStation Now January lineup bringing a myriad of varied and vast gaming experiences for players to enjoy. The article will take you through what the PlayStation Now January Games bring to the table and will perhaps garner some interest for you to start playing games on the PlayStation Now service.

There are numerous AAA titles on offer this month, one of which is Mortal Kombat 11 that has sold millions upon millions of copies worldwide since its time of release. Fighting genre fans have been immersing themselves in the experience since its launch day. Another triple-A title available for players this month is Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age that will see you in a fight for freedom as you fight against the Archadian Empire within the kingdom of Dalmasca for Princess Ashe, the heir to the throne.

Following on from that, there is even Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition free for players to enjoy. You will be building a host of unique rocket ships in a space program for aliens known as ‘Kerbals’. You will have to take into consideration numerous parts of physics when designing the spacecraft and there is maniacal filled fun to be enjoyed within the experience. The full list of games is as follows, PlayStation Now will give you access to:

Mortal Kombat 11

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Fury Unleashed

Unturned

Super Time Force Ultra

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

Whether you are planning to send ‘Kerbals’ out to space with immense speed or are simply wanting to pick up a roguelike game for the month to play through while you start the new year. Fury Unleashed for example is a roguelike that will see you playing through a comic book landscape, a very unique feature for gamers to experience. PlayStation Now appears to keep striving to ensure that the games on the service are diverse enough for every type of player to be able to enjoy. There is certainly something for everyone this month.

The PlayStation Now January lineup is available now for everyone to enjoy and experience.