PlayStation Plus Lineup for November Revealed

November is going to be an exciting month if you’re a PlayStation Plus member, especially if you’re going to own a PlayStation 5 console: not only will there be the usual PlayStation Plus selection for PlayStation 4 but Sony is also giving away eighteen titles from the PlayStation 4’s library for play on the PlayStation 5.

For those who own a PS5, Bugsnax will be available for download when PlayStation 5 launches on November 12th, where PS4 owners will get Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition on November 3rd.

Bugsnax (PS5 Version)

The very first title available via PlayStation Plus as a free title is an incredible whimsical first-person adventure where you play as an investigative journalist setting out to Snaktooth Island, the legendary home of the creatures known as Bugsnax. You’re tasked with reuniting the island’s residents while finding all 100 Bugsnax.

This title will be available to PlayStation Plus members from November 12th, 2020 until January 4th, 2021.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Set in between the JRR Tolkien stories of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, Middle-earth: Shadow of War brings you to the storied battlefields where you will single-handedly turn the tides against the Dark Lord Sauron.

For more details, check out our review of the game!

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Descend into Hollownest, a fantastical ancient kingdom, as a nameless knight who seeks to eradicate the place of The Infection. In the “Metroidvania” style, this game is vast and can be played a variety of ways and ends in a few different ways as well, even though the game doesn’t completely end when you beat the final boss. Uncover the mysteries, lore, and history as you challenge your skills in combat and platforming.

Both PS4 games will be available from Tuesday, November 3 to Monday, November 30.