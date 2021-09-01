PlayStation Plus September 2021 Games Announced

PlayStation today has just officially announced its official PS Plus lineup of free games for the month of September 2021, after a longer than usual wait and numerous leaks.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to hunt, cook, and assassinate their way through the month of September with this incredibly diverse lineup that will keep every kind of player content, no matter their preferences.

Hitman 2

The incredible sequel was released in 2018, and it did not disappoint the long-standing fans of the Hitman IP. Hitman 2 will take players around the globe in order for them to track and assassinate their targets across several exotic sandbox locations from New York, to Miami, to Mumbai, and more.

The Hitman series is well-known for its flexibility, allowing the players to discover their own unique ways to find and kill off their targets. The game also keeps players entertained with the ultimate spy thriller story.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

This is an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter game that pits man against Predator. Players will be expected to either hunt, or be hunted.

This game can be played with up to a four-player fireteam, with missions and challenges to be completed before the predator finds and kills the fireteam. Players will also have the chance to be the Predator, the main objective will be to hunt down the 4-player squad using deadly alien weaponry.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat!

This is the ultimate cooking experience. The game introduces hundreds of co-op cooking experiences that can be played either online or locally. It also has four modes to entertain its players. Campaign mode, survival mode, practice modes, and the new All You Can Eat mode.

All three games are available on the PlayStation Plus subscription service starting from September 7th, until October 4th. Players also still have the chance to redeem last month’s games until September 6th.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2021