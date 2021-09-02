PlayStation Showcase Announced for September 2021

PlayStation has finally today revealed its summer showcase event where fans will get the chance to get a better idea of what comes next from PlayStation Studios this holiday season and in the coming years.

The PlayStation Showcase of 2021 will be streaming this September 9th, exactly a week from when the announcement was made, and will be streamed at 1 PM PT and 10 PM ET. The event is expected to last around 40 minutes.

In the same announcement, PlayStation promises that the event will include several updates coming from PlayStation Studios, as well as some of the industry’s most imaginative developers. The event will focus mainly on games that are releasing this holiday and beyond.

If the 40-minute event was not enough, the event will also be followed up by detailed updates from the studio teams that will be featured in the showcase.

This announcement brings an end to the long news drought that fans of the platform have been enduring since PlayStation skipped E3 and had no major events since then.

Since E3, Sony has only made game-oriented events only, including a Horizon Zero Dawn gameplay showcase, a Deathloop gameplay showcase, and several other smaller gameplay reveals for upcoming titles such as Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

It is worth mentioning that PlayStation has also made a small and brief appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live, where it confirmed the delay of Horizon Forbidden West from 2021 by announcing the new release date of February 2022.

PlayStation will have high expectations from its fans since both Horizon Forbidden West and God of War have been moved from 2021 entirely, leaving the holiday season without any big releases, and leaving God of War without any release window more specific than 2022.

PlayStation Showcase 2021 is streaming this September 9th, and you can watch it right here on the PlayStation YouTube channel.