PlayStation VR2 Officially Revealed With Horizon VR and Eye Tracking

Sony has officially taken curtains off the second generation of PlayStation VR, unsurprisingly called PlayStation VR2. The original VR came out in 2016 and it was almost time we got a new VR headset. With the launch of the PS5, many had been wondering about the next generation of PlayStation VR and when Sony will talk or reveal its existence.

Well, it seems like the company is finally ready to share things about its next generation of PlayStation VR. In a recent blog post, Sony announced the official name of the next generation of PlayStation VR called PlayStation VR2, and a new VR controller, PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. As per the blog post, “PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before.”

However, Sony still hasn’t shown off the VR in reality or pictures, so it’s hard to say what PS VR2 will look like. But there are a few things we know about its technical specs. PS VR2 will work with the latest PS5 and the headset have support for haptic feedback, eye tracking, 4K HDR, 90/120Hz frame rates, foveated rendering, and a field of view of 110 degrees, and it connects to the PS5 with a single USB-C cable. Sony also confirmed that the PSVR 2 has 2000×2040 pixels per eye and the headset will also include eye-tracking, vibrations for immersion, and have cameras implanted in the VR headset to dismiss the necessity for an external camera

Here are all the features mentioned by Sony in their blog:

Visual Fidelity : For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.

: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz. Headset-based Controller Tracking : With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.

: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera. New Sensory Features : PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.

: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion. Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.

That’s not all. Sony has also announced a brand-new Horizon game called Horizon Call of the Mountain for PlayStation VR2. As per the developers, “the stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers give a new meaning to being fully immersed into the world of Horizon.”

While Sony didn’t give away too much they did say that the latest Horizon game “will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character.” However, the game will bring back Aloy and other familiar faces, while also adding new characters along the way. We will also get to hear about the protagonist of Horizon Call of the Mountain in the coming days as well. Looking at what Sony has managed to pull off with the PS5, the new PS VR2 sounds interesting.