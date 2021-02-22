Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7 Schedule and Rewards Revealed

GO Battle League Season 7 is about to begin in Pokémon GO, with players able to claim their Season 6 rewards very soon. The season changes on March 1st alongside the launch of the Season of Legends for the non-PvP portion of the game. Whenever these GBL season changes it’s important to look over the schedule to see when various leagues will be available, and plan out how to get the biggest rewards. We break it all down below, including the Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7 schedule and rewards.

GO Battle League Season 7 Schedule

Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7 kicks off on March 1st at 4pm Eastern Time, giving players their Season 6 rewards once they log in after that time. Those who reached rank 19 or higher will get the Elite Fast TM they were promised, along with many others. At that time your rank will be reset to start things off fresh for GBL Season 7. Here’s the full schedule of when each league begins and ends throughout the season (all times are 4pm Eastern Time Zone).

Great League – March 1st to March 15th

Ultra League and its Premier Cup – March 15th to March 29th

Master League, Master League Classic, and Great League – March 29th to April 5th

Great League, Ultra League, and Master League – April 5th to April 12th

Great League and Great League Remix (new) – April 12th to April 26th Great League Remix: The 10 most-used Pokémon in the Great League will not be allowed in this version of the league. We’ll share the list of ineligible Pokémon shortly after the Great League ends on March 15.

Ultra League and its Premier Cup – April 26th to May 10th

Master League, Master League Classic, and Retro Cup – May 10th to May 17th Retro Cup: This cup will be a throwback!! Only the first 15 Pokémon types, excluding Dark, Steel, and Fairy types, will be usable in this cup, and the CP limit will be 1,500.

Great League, Ultra League, and Master League – May 17th to May 24th

Kanto Cup (Unranked) – May 24th to May 31st Kanto Cup: The CP limit for this cup will be 1,500, and only Pokémon with a Pokédex number from #001 to #151 will be allowed.



So that’s the schedule, but what are the Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7 rewards that you’ll be fighting so hard for?

GO Battle League Season 7 Rewards

Here are all of the Season 7 rewards for the GO Battle League, as laid out by Niantic.

The Pikachu Libre avatar items will be a reward for Trainers who reach rank 10. Trainers who reach Legend rank will earn avatar items and a pose inspired by Elesa, who made her first appearance in Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version. At rank 19, you’ll receive an Elite Charged TM, and you’ll also receive an Elite Fast TM as an end-of-season reward.

Some of the Pokémon you’ll encounter as you reach certain ranks will be inspired by Elesa. Additionally, players who reach rank 20 are guaranteed to encounter the Legendary Pokémon that is appearing in five-star raids at that time.

Rank 1: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter Zebstrika, one of Elesa’s partner Pokémon in the Pokémon RPGs.

Rank 1 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Poliwhirl, Flaaffy, Pupitar, Galvantula, and more.

Rank 10 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Medicham, Frillish, Stunfisk, and more.

Rank 15 and up: You’ll be able to encounter Pokémon such as Scraggy, Lampent, and Rufflet. Don’t forget—if you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Rufflet!

From rank 20 and up: You’ll be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon that is appearing in five-star raids at that time.

Ace rank and up: You’ll be able to encounter Deino!

Legend rank: You’ll be guaranteed to encounter a Pikachu Libre. This will be the only time you’ll be able to encounter a Pikachu Libre during the season.

You’ll earn more Candy XL than normal when you catch these Pokémon in GO Battle League reward encounters: Poliwhirl, Flaaffy, Pupitar, Medicham, Scraggy, Galvantula, Lampent, and Stunfisk.

So that’s a big season full of rewards and tough battles ahead for PvP fans in Pokémon GO. Hopefully you now have everything you need to know about the GO Battle League Season 7 rewards and schedule.