Pokemon GO: Best Team for Beginner’s Paradise GO Battle Day

The Pokemon GO Spring into Spring event is having a beginner-friendly GO Battle Day which allows for new players to enter the PvP scene in a way that is easier than ever before. There are more bonuses than ever before for participating in this Battle League day. Two cups have been chosen for the duration of the Spring into Spring event, the Great League and the Little Cup. Here are some of the best teams to use for both leagues during the Beginner’s Paradise GO Battle Day.

Best Teams for the Paradise GO Battle Day

The first league we will cover is the Little Cup. This is for new players to the game with weaker Pokemon that have only 500 CP.

Players are also restricted in the species they can use in the Little Cup as well. Though the Pokemon must not be over 500 CP, they must also be unevolved and can evolve. This means Pokemon like Smeargle and Sableye may not enter this contest.

Best Team for the Little Cup in the Beginner’s Paradise Pokemon GO Battle Day

You will need Type-advantage more than ever in the Little Cup. For this reason, we chose Pokemon that are extremely helpful in Type-matchups.

Cottonee – Grass/Fairy-Type. Effective against Fighting, Dragon, Dark, Water, Ground, and Rock-Types. Weak against Poison, Steel, Bug, Flying, Ice, and Fire-Type moves.

– Grass/Fairy-Type. Effective against Fighting, Dragon, Dark, Water, Ground, and Rock-Types. Weak against Poison, Steel, Bug, Flying, Ice, and Fire-Type moves. Bronzor – Steel/Psychic-Type. Effective against Rock, Fairy, Ice, Fighting, and Poison-Types. Weak against Ghost, Ground, Steel, Fire, and Dark-Type moves.

– Steel/Psychic-Type. Effective against Rock, Fairy, Ice, Fighting, and Poison-Types. Weak against Ghost, Ground, Steel, Fire, and Dark-Type moves. Lickitung – Normal Type. Effective against Ghost-Types. Weak against Fighting.

We chose these Pokemon for their abilities against other types. However, with Lickitung, this Pokemon can learn moves like Lick and Power Whip which makes it effective against Water, Ground, Rock, Psychic, and Ghost-Type Pokemon.

Best Team for the Great League in Pokemon GO

Here are the Pokemon you should use for the Great League in Pokemon GO’s Beginner’s Paradise GO Battle Day:

Jellicent – This force has Hex, which can allow you to do lots of damage per energy while charging up your Charged Move quickly. Use Shadow Ball as your Charged Move against Grass, Ground, Flying, and Dragon-Types.

– This force has Hex, which can allow you to do lots of damage per energy while charging up your Charged Move quickly. Use Shadow Ball as your Charged Move against Grass, Ground, Flying, and Dragon-Types. Bastiodon – This fan-favorite in the league has legendary-tier defense while hitting hard with moves like Smack Down and Stone Edge.

– This fan-favorite in the league has legendary-tier defense while hitting hard with moves like Smack Down and Stone Edge. Trevenant – Playing this Pokemon early is vital due to its low defensive stat. However, it makes up for it with its Grass and Ghost-Typing. Trevenant is resistant to Normal, Fighting, Water, Ground, Grass, and Electric. Use Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball for a good one-two punch.

Those are our picks for the best teams to use against other players in the Beginner’s Paradise GO Battle Day for Pokemon GO. Be sure to check out our other articles for guides and the latest events in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available on all mobile devices.

- This article was updated on April 16th, 2022