Pokémon GO – Entei Raid Hour Begins Soon

Another Wednesday means there’s another raid hour coming in Pokémon GO. This time Entei will be your foe, offering you a strong Fire type Legendary Pokémon, if you’re able to defeat him. With just one hour to get all the Entei raids in you could possibly desire, we wanted to give you a quick and easy way to have all your questions answered before the event begins. Here’s a breakdown of Entei raid hour in Pokémon GO for January 27th, 2021.

Entei Raid Hour FAQ

Below we break down some of the most frequently asked questions about the upcoming Entei raid hour in Pokémon GO.

When is Entei Raid Hour

Entei raid hour will start at 6pm on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 and continue for one hour, ending at 7pm. During this one hour players should see Entei spawn at any gym nearby, allowing you to take him on whenever you’d like. With a large group and remote raids you can coordinate and take on a bunch, getting extra Candy or growing your collection. Why would you want them? Other than to add another Fire type Legendary for your raids and PvP battles, there’s one shiny reason.

Can Entei be Shiny

Shiny Entei will be available for the upcoming raid hour, making it possible to get the ultra rare color variant for your collection. The shiny odds for a Legendary raid are on in twenty, so you may have to burn through a lot of raid passes if you want one, but the chance is there. But to get one, you need to beat the high CP foe. We’ve got tips for you there.

How to Beat Entei

For a complete breakdown for how to beat Entei, check out our full raid guide. In short, you’ll want to go in with a strong group of Rock, Ground, and Water attackers who can take the boss down quickly if you have a few trainers with you. Watch for weather boosts though, with Sunny weather making Entei tougher to beat. Check out the rest of the guide for more tips though.

And that’s all you need to know about the upcoming Entei raid hour in Pokémon GO. Check back next week when Raikou should be in the spotlight.