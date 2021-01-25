Pokémon GO Entei Raid Guide – The Best Counters (January 2021)

After quite a long hiatus it’s time for Entei to return to Legendary raids in Pokémon GO. This firey beast will test your team to the max, but by beating him you will earn a strong fire type attacker for both PvP and PvE encounters. But to do that you need a solid team of counters to take him on. With so much changing in the game all the time, it’s time to break down the whole thing again in our Pokémon GO Entei raid guide featuring the best counters against Entei in January 2021.

The Best Entei Counters in January 2021

Below is our full Entei raid guide for January 2021, where we answer all of the most frequently asked questions. But for those looking to put their team together and take one down we have put our Entei counters chart right at the top. Before you dig in though, a couple of quick notes.

Mega Pokémon are now available in GO, meaning you can super power a single character for the battle. For Entei we recommend making that Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon. Along with this, if you have any powered up Shadow Pokémon with Frustration removed you might want to use them. These would include Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon, Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge, or Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump. Otherwise the list below are the best Entei counters in Pokémon GO for January 2021 that are available for most players.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Kyogre Waterfall Surf Rhyperior Mud-Slap Rock Wrecker Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake

As you can see, using your most powerful Water, Ground, or Rock type attackers should do the trick. Once you have your team ready you can keep reading to answer more questions or get tips for how to beat Entei in Pokémon GO for January 2021.

Pokémon GO Entei Raid Guide

Entei is returning to Legendary raids in Pokémon GO as a part of the Johto Celebration Event, so his availability is pretty limited. He’ll be followed by Raikou and eventually Suicune as well, so watch for our guides on those beasts when they’re available. But for now read on to find out everything you need to know for Entei raids in Pokémon GO for January 2021.

When do Entei Raids Begin and End in January 2021

Entei will begin appearing in five star raids in Pokémon GO on Tuesday, January 26th at 10am in your local time zone. Players will then have just five days to take him on and add more to their teams, with raids changing on Sunday, January 31st at 10am local time.

How Many Players are Needed

Entei, like the other Gen 2 Legendary beasts, isn’t the toughest foe you can encounter in Pokémon GO. In previous appearances players found that two very high level trainers with solid Entei counters could take him down, and that stays true for January 2021. However, most players aren’t at or above level 40 and don’t have solid teams like that, so we recommend at least four players whenever you don’t want to push your luck.

What Weather Boosts Entei and Counters

Sunny weather will give you a chance to take on a boosted Entei, raising his CP and letting you try to catch a level 25 Entei if you win. This will also boost your Ground Type counters, so focus on using those if the weather in-game is Sunny. Otherwise watch for Rainy weather to give your Water attacks extra power, or Partly Cloudy to boost your Rock attacks.

What CP for 100% IVs for Entei

After defeating Entei and heading to the capture screen you will find he has a CP level from 1900 to 1984 CP. The higher end means you have encountered a 100% perfect IV Entei, so do all you can to catch it. With the Sunny weather boost this range changes to 2375 to 2480 CP instead.

Can Entei be Shiny in January 2021, How to Catch

Yes, shiny Entei is possible to catch in January 2021 in Pokémon GO. While the shiny form isn’t the most attractive, simply dulling the coloring a little bit, it’s still highly sought after. To get one you simply need to try your luck in all the Entei raids you can. The shiny odds for a Legendary raid in Pokémon GO are one in twenty, so be ready to do a couple of dozen raids if you simply must catch shiny Entei before he retires once again.

And that’s our Entei raid guide for January 2021, including all the best counters in Pokémon GO.