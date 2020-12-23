Pokemon Go January 2021 Community Day Pokemon Revealed

Pokemon Go has many different random events throughout the year that come and go, but the one type of event you can always count on each month is the respective Community Day. Community Day is typically a one day event, though sometimes this has been extended to two, where focus is on a particular Pokemon except in particular situations. December was one of those unique situations where it was sort of a best of Community Day event, but now January has been revealed and this time it’s one of the classic 150.

The Community Day for January 2021 will be focused on the Fighting type Machop and will be held on Saturday, January 16 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time. As with all Community Day events, Machop will be spawning very frequently during this time and will have an increased shiny spawn rate as well. Evolving all the way up to Machamp during or up to two hours after this event will give you the special move Payback as well.

During these six hours, there will be 2x Catch Stardust for any Pokemon caught, which is definitely a good way to really rack up that Stardust if you are low. In addition, Incense will last three hours as per usual during these events.

As has been the case for the last multiple Community Days, there will be a paid Special Research you can buy for $1, with this one being called Straight to the Top, Machop! Stay tuned closer to the date on a breakdown of what that research actually entails.