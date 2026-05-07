Stefon Diggs was cleared of assault charges involving a former employee, but Cam Newton thinks the NFL star is hiding a much messier reality

The NFL star Stefon Diggs is making headlines lately. But unlike other players, he is currently being talked about for all the wrong reasons. Following his breakup with the artist Cardi B, the athlete faced charges involving his home chef, Jamila Adams. The wide receiver was caught up in assault charges, and recently, in a trial, Diggs was cleared of these. While it sounds like good news for the star, a former football player, Cam Newton is calling him out.

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Newton, a former quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, is known for having controversial opinions on various topics. Now, as per SportsKeeda, he’s criticizing Stefon after he was found not guilty. Newton’s words suggest that he thinks that the wide receiver is hiding a much messier reality. He may have proven not guilty, but in Newton’s sight, Stefon is still accountable for what happened between him and Adam.

In his recent episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, he said, “Why would you even put yourself in that situation? When you have a conversation with women, or you ask them, ‘Have you ever spazzed out on a dude?’ and when you really delve into the situation, the fact that the man led them on is what led to that — keeping the buck with them. Brothers, see, you saying, ‘Man, she tripping. Man, she crazy.’ No, no, no, brother — you were giving her the illusion that led to her delusion.” This suggests that he’s basically holding Diggs accountable for leading her on.

It looks like Cam Newton is not letting Stefon Diggs’ incident slide

Speaking of the incident, Jamila was hired as a personal chef in 2025 for $2,000 per week. The athlete and the chef he hired were reportedly previously involved in a relationship. Well, apart from this history, the real issue sparked when Diggs was accused of attacking his chef, including slapping and headlocking her. Fastforward to 2026, and all the charges, including misdemeanor assault and battery and strangulation, have been lifted from the NFL star.

Per the outlet, the victim was seeking about $5.5 million, but it all came to an end. It may have ended, but not for Newton. He also said, “See, these guys are just as guilty for the women acting the way they acted, because now, all of a sudden, you done housed this lady, you done paid this lady multiple ways, you done laid with this lady,” he explained. “Brother, we have to hold Mr. Diggs accountable, too. You cannot keep leading these women on.”

With what appears to be harshness, Newton, whose unfiltered take put his nine-kid family under scrutiny, is still holding Stefon accountable. The controversy aside, Diggs has been a productive athlete throughout his football career. As a wide receiver, he has also led his team, the New England Patriots, to Super Bowl LX. While they later lost to the Seahawks, Diggs’ efforts remain noteworthy.

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