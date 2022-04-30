Pokemon GO Mega Evolution Path: Should You Choose Charizard, Venusaur, or Blastoise

As you venture forth into the real world to get your hands on new Pokemon in Pokemon Go, you’ll see that there is a consistent flood of new content that is coming to the game. You’ll now be able to Mega Evolve Pokemon, and with that, you’ll also be able to get your hands on a lot of Pokemon that can take part in this new action. With the new Mega Moment event happening now until May 1st at 8:00 pm local time, you’ll have a fair bit to get outside and get your hands on a lot of new Pokemon and free items.

However, you’ll be given a choice during this event, where you’ll have to choose between three fan favorites from the First Generation of Pokemon games. Will you pick Squirtle, Charmander, or Bulbasaur to keep researching? Is there anyone better than the others? Let’s dive into it and find out if one overshadows the rest!

Pokemon Go – Who Should You Pick To Research Further

There are a few different ways to go about your choice in Pokemon Go, and it comes down to if you are big into battling other trainers, or if you are catching Pokemon to complete your Pokedex. If you’re in it just for the fun of capturing Pokemon, there is no wrong answer and you’ll be able to pick whichever of the original starter Pokemon that you would like.

However, if you are planning on battling with this Mega Evolution, there is a clear winner here. Since this Pokemon has two different forms of Mega Evolution, with one having a clear advantage over the other, you’ll want to choose Charmander.

The reason for this choice is because his Mega Charizard Y Mega Evolution offers the most CP out of any of the available Pokemon. Breaking it down, you’ll be looking at almost 500 more CP over its most powerful competition.

Mega Charizard Y Level 30 – 3,819 CP Level 40 – 4,445 CP

Mega Charizard X Level 30 – 3,300 CP Level 40 – 3,850 CP

Mega Blastoise Level 30 – 3,378 CP Level 40 – 3,941 CP

Mega Venasaur Level 30 – 3170 Level 40 – 3,698 CP



As you can see, Mega Blastoise is in second place with 3,941 CP, leaving a difference of 504 CP between these two. So, if you are looking for the most powerful Mega Evolution to research further into, you’ll want to pick Charmander. Or, if you are looking just to fill out your Pokedex, you can pick whoever you would prefer when the choice is offered to you!

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.