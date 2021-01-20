Pokémon GO PSA – Kyogre and Groudon Raid Hour Starts Soon

Groudon and Kyogre have officially returned to Pokémon GO. They’ve been available in legendary raids for the last few days, but today is the big one. Whether you’ve already done battle with them before, caught a shiny Kyogre or Groudon, or this is your very first time today’s raid hour will be a great time to add more of these Pokémon to your collection. But when and how does it all go down? Here’s a quick rundown of Kyogre and Groudon raid hour in Pokémon GO.

When is Kyogre and Groudon Raid Hour

Kyogre and Groudon raid hour will begin on Wednesday, January 20th at 6pm. At this time all gyms that are available to host them should spawn legendary raids featuring one of the two Pokémon. They’ll then be available to battle for one hour, ending at 7pm. However, some things might affect this, such as when the gym is first accessed by players, or if there was already a raid available at that gym. So starting at 6pm and continuing until at least 7pm but likely a bit later you should be able to find all the Kyogre and Groudon raids you could possibly want. Once you find them you might need some help beating them though.

How to Beat Kyogre and Groudon

Beating Kyogre and Groudon is a tough challenge in Pokémon GO. To help out we’ve already put together comprehensive raid guides for both Kyogre and Groudon. Click those links to check them out and find out the best counters against these legendary foes. We also answer all the most frequently asked questions, so take a look and you should be good to go. Beat enough of them and you may even encounter a shiny Kyogre or Groudon.

And that’s what you need to know about Kyogre and Groudon raid hour in Pokémon GO.