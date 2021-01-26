Pokémon GO PSA – Phanpy Spotlight Hour is Today

It’s the last Tuesday in January, which means it’s time for the last Spotlight Hour of the month in Pokémon GO. This time the featured Pokémon is Phanpy, the Ground type elephant from the Johto region. Players will have one hour to catch pretty much all the Phanpy they could want, with an extra bonus to make all that play time even more valuable. So let’s break down all you need to know about Phanpy Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO.

When is Phanpy Spotlight Hour

Phanpy Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, January 26th at 6pm and will last until 7pm. All times are local, so no worries about where you live, just check the clock to see how long you have until the event kicks off. It will roll through each time zone as they reach six o’ clock, based on your actual location, rather than the time setting on your phone. Once it begins you’ll have a couple of changes and bonuses active for that hour.

What is the Bonus for Phanpy Spotlight Hour

Of course the main bonus of Phanpy Spotlight Hour is massively increased spawns of the featured Pokémon. That alone will likely be enough to get you out and catching Pokémon, but there’s one more bonus to take advantage of as well. Double transfer candy will be active throughout Phanpy Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, offering you a chance to clear out your inventory while receiving two Candy instead of the usual one.

So after you catch all those Phanpy you can transfer them to stock up, but you should also go through some of your old Pokémon to see what you can get rid of. There are many new search terms that are offered right on the search screen now, so try using those, especially the IV related ones, to find Pokémon you can get rid of. And for especially rare Pokémon, you might want to find someone willing to trade with you since that rewards Candy, then you can transfer for the additional two.

And that’s all you need to know about Phanpy Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO.