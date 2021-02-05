Pokémon GO Roselia Community Day Guide – Everything you Need to Know

While there have been a ton of Pokémon GO events lately, everyone still gets excited for a new community day. These multi hour events star a single Pokémon, making them spawn much more frequently while offering activities that offer big rewards. But with so much going on it can be tough keeping track of it all. To help, here’s our Pokémon GO Roselia Community Day guide giving you everything you need to know to get the most out of the event.

Pokémon GO Roselia Community Day Guide

Below we break down some of the most important parts of Roselia Community Day in Pokémon GO. We also tried to answer all the most frequently asked questions about the event, but let us know in the comments if we should cover something else. So without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Pokémon GO Roselia Community Day.

When is Roselia Community Day, How Long does it Last

Roselia Community Day will take place on Sunday, February 7th starting at 11am and continuing until 5pm, all in your local time. One benefit lasts two extra hours though. Evolving Roselia into Roserade gives you an exclusive move (more below), and you can do that until 7pm.

What is the Roselia Community Day Exclusive Move, is it Worth Evolving

Evolving Roselia into Roserade during the Community Day event or up to two hours after will result in it having the exclusive move Weather Ball (Fire). This special move is boosted from 50 power to 100 power when it is weather boosted by Clear/Sunny weather. For the first time though you’ll also get an exclusive Fast attack with Roserade ending up with Bullet Seed.

Is Weather Ball (Fire) a useful move? In PvP it kind of is, given how odd the type matching is. Putting a Grass type attacker into battle and hitting the opponent with a Fire charged attack will surprise anyone not in the know about this event. It makes for some interesting meta, even if Roserade isn’t a top tier combatant in GO Battle League. So it’s worth it, if you want to open up your PvP options, but otherwise you can likely skip the evolution…except there’s the Fast move to consider.

Bullet Seed is a bit more confusing. It charges your charged attack quicker than the current best fast move, Razor Leaf. However, this benefit might not be enough for you. Overall, unless you’re deep into the meta of Pokémon GO PvP and PvE you can likely evolve a couple Roselia and leave the rest to evolve later for more specific purposes.

What are the Bonuses

Along with the increased Roselia spawns comes a few other bonuses you can take advantage of during the Community Day event. Incense will last 3 hours if activated after 11am or before 5pm. Also, get those incubators ready as hatch distances will be cut to 1/4 the usual length, which stacks with Super Incubators.

Special and Limited Research

We have extensive guides coming for the Special and Limited Research. If you’re debating buying the Stop and Smell the Roselia ticket then check our guide here. Otherwise come back when the event is closer to find out how to complete the quests and what the reswards are.

How to Get Shiny Roselia

As with all previous Community Day events in Pokémon GO, Roselia will be available with boosted shiny odds during Community Day. While they have been available before, this is your best chance to catch one, or hatch a shiny Budew from special 2km eggs. The only real way to increase your chances of getting shiny Roselia is to encounter as many as possible. Check all the ones you see in the wild, use an Incense, hatch all the 2km eggs you get during the event, and complete all the research that’s available to you. Do all of this and you’ll likely end up with plenty of shiny Roselia, Budew, and Roserade.

Everything Else

Two more things to keep in mind for Roselia Community Day, there will be a special box in the in-game store. See our other guide for that closer to the event. You can also get a few more chances to encounter the featured Pokémon by taking pictures of any other character. Roselia will photobomb you and appear in the wild once you exit.

So that’s our Pokémon GO Roselia Community Day guide with you everything you need to know about the event.