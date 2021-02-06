Roselia Community Day is already upon us in Pokémon GO. This multi hour event takes place on Sunday, February 7th and offers players a lot of activities to take part in. While some cost extra money, everyone will get the Timed Research quest which offers some nice rewards. To help you get through it, and to know whether it’s worth the effort, we have a full Pokémon GO Roselia Community Day Timed Research guide showing you all the tasks and rewards.

Roselia Community Day Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Check out the full tasks and rewards for the Roselia Community Day Timed Research below. You only have until the event is over to finish it up, so make sure you do if the final rewards are something you want.

Power up Pokémon 5 times – Sinnoh Stone

Catch 5 Roselia – Sinnoh Stone

Make 5 Nice Throws – Sinnoh Stone

Rewards: 1,000 XP and a Sinnoh Stone

This Timed Research will be available on the Today view menu in the Research section of Pokémon GO. There you can track your progress and watch the timer to make sure you complete it in time. The rewards are focused on Sinnoh Stone to allow you to evolve Roselia into Roserade during the event. This will get you the Community Day exclusive moves which we discuss in our CD guide.

On top of this there is the Stop and Smell the Roselia Community Day Special Research which you can purchase for $1 in the in-game shop. If you previously bought the ticket or purchased the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto pass in time then you will receive this at no additional charge.

And that’s all the Roselia Community Day Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO. Be sure to check out our other guides if you need help with anything, inclusing the Stop and Smell the Roselia ticketed quest.