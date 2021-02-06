Pokémon GO ‘Stop and Smell the Roselia’ Special Research Tasks and Rewards

It may be hard to believe, but it’s already February 2021. Time doesn’t seem to move normally these days, but that doesn’t stop the train of Pokémon GO events. And with a new month is a new Community Day, this time featuring Roselia. Players will have a few hours on Sunday to catch shiny Roselia and complete various objectives. One of which is the ticketed event that offers Special Research with some impressive rewards. Here’s the Stop and Smell the Roselia Special Research Tasks and Rewards for Community Day February 2021 in Pokémon GO.

‘Stop and Smell the Roselia’ Special Research Guide

Below is our full Pokémon GO Stop and Smell the Roselia Special Research guide breaking down all the tasks and rewards for the ticketed event.

Stage 1 of 4

Power Up Pokémon 10 times – 10 PokéBall

Catch 15 Roselia – 20 Roselia Candy

Make 5 Nice Throws – Roselia encounter

Rewards – 2,000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berry and Roselia encounter

Stage 2 of 4

Catch 15 Roselia – 50 Roselia Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Use 15 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Rewards – 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense and 1 Poffin

Stage 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Roselia Candy

Evolve 1 Roselia – 2 Golden Razz Berry

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 1,500 XP

Rewards – 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense and 1 Rocket Radar

Stage 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 5 Silver Pinap Berry

Claim Reward – 1,500 XP

Claim Reward – 5,000 Stardust

Rewards – 2,000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, and Roserade encounter

And that’s our Pokémon GO Stop and Smell the Roselia Special Research guide showing you all the tasks and rewards. Good luck during the event, but know that you can complete this any time as long as you activate it during Community Day. Hopefully you get a few shiny Roselia out of it. Now make sure you’re prepared for the even bigger Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event coming later in the month.