Pokémon GO – Shiny Smeargle Debuting During New Pokémon Snap Event

Pokémon GO and New Pokémon Snap are combining an event coming later this month which will feature the debut of Shiny Smeargle. The paint brush tailed creature has been in the game for a while, often featured during various events, but this will mark the first time you can catch him in the shiny color variant. Along with this will come other bonuses and activities themed around the upcoming Switch game. While no official date was revealed during the announcement, it’s safe to assume it will kick off on April 30th alongside the release of New Pokémon Snap on Switch.

Here’s all you have to look forward to during the New Pokémon Snap event in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon inspired by the deserts, jungles, and underwater landscapes of the Lental region will be appearing more often in the wild! Lotad Cacnea Ducklett and more

Smeargle will be appearing in snapshots more often than usual! Shiny Smeargle spawns are possible Will only be available during the event or as announced in the future

Pokémon inspired by the Lental regionwill be appearing more often in raids! Vaporeon Meganium Trapinch

Look forward to event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research that’s focused on taking snapshots!

A camera avatar item and a camera-themed Gift sticker will be available in the shop during the event! The new Gift sticker will also be available from PokéStops.

The announcement comes two weeks before the launch of the latest Pokémon adventure for Nintendo Switch. While a date wasn’t given for this event’s start it’s easy to assume it will coincide with the release on April 30th, so be prepared for that and watch for more news as the date draws closer.

Shiny Smeargle will obviously be the big prize of the event, especially since the spawns are limited and he will not be available after the event concludes. Hopefully the shiny odds will be good for this New Pokémon Snap event in Pokémon GO.