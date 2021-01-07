Pokémon GO Sinnoh Celebration Event – Everything you Need to Know

The Pokémon GO Unova Celebration event is in full swing at the moment, and the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event still lies ahead. In between Niantic has promised other regions would have their time in the spotlight and today they detailed what’s to come for fans of the Sinnoh region from Gen 4 in the main series. There’s a lot going on for the celebration, so we’ve broken it all down. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon GO Sinnoh Celebration event coming in just a few days.

When is the Pokémon GO Sinnoh Celebration Event

The Sinnoh Celebration event will begin in Pokémon GO on Tuesday, January 12th at 10am local time and continue until Sunday, January 17th at 8pm. Like the currently running Unova Celebration these five days will be filled with unique spawns enhanced to offer favorite characters from the generation. Raids will be mixed up and there will be special research and activities to take part in. All that you can do is explained below.

What is Happening During the Sinnoh Celebration Event

The first big thing that any Pokémon GO event does is mix up the spawn pool. For the Sinnoh Celebration event the following will be boosted so they appear much more frequently in the wild: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Bidoof, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel, Drifloon, Glameow, Purugly, Hippopotas, Skorupi, and Snover. Shiny Buizel will also be introduced so you’ll want to make sure you check all that appear to get one of the rare variant coloration.

The current egg poll will also be updated to offer Sinnoh region Pokémon more frequently. Any 5km egg gotten during the event should hatch one of the following: Kricketot, Budew, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, Bonsly, Hippopotas, and Croagunk. Likewise there will be new Field Research with encounters featuring Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Cranidos, Shieldon, and Buizel.

For raids, there will be a wide selection to choose from…

One Star Raids during the Sinnoh Celebration Event

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Shinx

Buizel

Gible

Three Star Raids during the Sinnoh Celebration Event

Lopunny

Hippowdon

Toxicroak

Lumineon

Five Star and Mega Raids during the Sinnoh Celebration Event

Heatran

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blastoise

Mega Abomasnow

And just like the one available now for the Unova region, there will be a Collection Challenge to complete by catching certain types of Pokémon during the event. To complete it you’ll need Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel, Shadow Stunky, and Shadow Snover. If you get them all then big rewards await including an undetermined amount of Stardust, a Magnetic Lure, and 15 Ultra Balls.

And that’s all you need to know about the Pokémon GO Sinnoh Celebration event. There will also be a celebration for the Hoenn region before we get the full Kanto Tour which is set for late February.