Pokémon GO – Snover Spotlight Hour Makeup Event Scheduled

Last month many players were quite excited for the Snover Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. However, as with some previous events in the game there were a number of technical issues. Since it was such a big, fan favorite event Niantic promised to make it up and today we have the details for that. The new makeup event for the Snover Spotlight Hour is set to happen on Monday, January 11th, more details below.

As usual the Snover Spotlight Hour will take place all around the world starting at 6pm in your specific local time zone. As the name implies it will continue for exactly one hour. During that hour Snover will appear much more frequently, spawning regularly either in the wild or via Incense. Why is Snover so beloved? Because he’s an easy target for Excellent throws which offer quite a lot of XP, especially with all the bonuses taking place during the hour.

From 6pm to 7pm on Monday, January 11th, 2021 players will receive double catch XP, evolution XP, and Lucky Egg duration. All of that put together should give you an easy path to tens or hundreds of thousands of XP just during that hour. If you haven’t hit level 40 yet this is a perfect opportunity, though the Gyarados cap Timed Research has now expired, unfortunately. Still, XP is valuable again thanks tot he increased level cap in Pokémon GO so you’ll want to take part in this.

And if you like these shorter events then be sure to reference our complete Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour schedule for January 2021. There’s some good ones there, especially if you’re a shiny hunter. And since Snover can be shiny too, be sure to try to get one while they’re easier to get with all those additional spawns. Check back next month for more Spotlight Hours as well.