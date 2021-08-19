Pokemon Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl File Sizes Revealed

Yesterday’s Pokemon Presents event gave us lots of new information regarding the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokemon Legends Arceus. New Pokemon were also revealed for Pokemon Unite, as well as its mobile release date. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t have much internal storage, although the upcoming OLED Nintendo Switch doubles the capacity. So it is always useful to know how much space a game will take on the system, and the file sizes for the upcoming Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, as well as Pokemon Legends Arceus have been revealed.

According to the Nintendo Switch’s eShop, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will require 10GB each, or 20GB if you’re buying the double pack, while Pokemon Legends Arceus will use up 13GB of storage. Looking at other games in the series, the recent Pokemon Sword and Shield required 12.4GB of space, while Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee required 4.2GB each, so these games sit right in line with Sword and Shield.

These file sizes could increase over time, as the official trailer mentioned a launch update to access certain features and content. Sword and Shield also saw two expansion DLCs which increased the overall file size, so we could see something similar again, especially with Arceus, but nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo or The Pokemon Company so far.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021, while Pokemon Legends Arceus will be released on January 22, 2022. Players that pre-order either the physical or digital versions of the game will be able to acquire Manaphy from an egg. While playing that pre-order Pokemon Legends Arceus will be able to receive the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set, to dress your character in an outfit that matches the new Hisuian Growlithe form that will be debuting in the game.