Pokémon MOBA — Pokémon Unite Got a Release Date

Maybe this news will come to you like thunder from the clear sky, but next week Pokémon will get its MOBA game. No joke, the so called Pokémon UNITE got a release date that reads: Wednesday, July 21. That is – that is the day the game will come out on the Nintendo Switch console, while the mobile version of the game will be available a little later and should expect to see it sometime in September.



This free to play MOBA game brings us Pokémon team battles in a 5 on 5 format, with the goal of the game being throwing the ball into the basket. Almost like basketball with Pokémon. We will also be able to modify our trainers by appearance, and the same will apply to Pokémon.

On the Nintendo official site it says that Pokémon UNITE is a strategic team battle game being developed by The Pokémon Company and Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios. Pokémon UNITE is planned as a cross platform game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices and will be free-to-start. We don’t really know what free to start means yet, is it just a demo and then you have to buy the game similar to Super Mario Run, but I guess we will see.

During battles, players will cooperate with teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up and evolve their Pokémon, and defeat opponents’ Pokémon while trying to earn more points than the opposing team within the time limit.

Also worth noting, cross-platform will be supported, which means you can play on both platforms. So if you login using your Nintendo Account or Pokémon Trainer Club account, you’ll be able to use your game data on any device. With this feature, you can play on both Nintendo Switch and a mobile device of your choice without losing your progress.