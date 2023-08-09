Pokemon: Paldean Winds: Release Dates and Schedule

Image: The Pokemon Company

Among the many exciting announcements featured in the latest Pokemon Presents was a preview of a new animated series known as Pokemon: Paldean Winds. While only a few clips of this web-exclusive series were shown, Pokemon fans are dying to know when they’ll be able to catch the first episode of this gorgeously-animated exploration of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region. Here’s everything we know about the release schedule for Pokemon: Paldean Winds.

Pokemon Paldean Winds Release Schedule

The first Pokemon: Paldean Winds episode is set to premiere on September 6th, 2023, on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. After the series premiere, the remaining three episodes of the four-episode miniseries will make their way onto The Official Pokemon Youtube Channel. The release date of these three Pokemon: Paldean Winds episodes is currently unknown.

Based on the release schedule of pre-existing Pokemon web series like Pokemon: Twilight Wings and Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, new episodes of Pokemon: Paldean Winds could air weekly or monthly. The few clips shown at Pokemon Presents displayed some incredibly high-quality animation courtesy of WIT STUDIO (the same animation studio behind Attack on Titan), episodes of Pokemon: Paldean Winds will likely have a sizable break between them.

Related: All New/Returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

What is Pokemon: Paldean Winds About?

During Pokemon Presents, Takato Utsunomiya, Chief Operating Officer of The Pokemon Company, explained that Pokemon: Paldean Winds “depict the youthful drama of several academy students as they come into their own. Growing and learning as they attend school.” Pokemon Scarlet & Violet broke tradition by setting the player up as a student of a prestigious academy for aspiring Pokemon trainers, and it looks like Pokemon: Paldean Wings will explore students’ daily life as they attend classes and bond with their Pokemon.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2023