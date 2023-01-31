Pokémon TCG Online to Shut Down Prior to Launch of Pokémon TCG Live

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Online is set to permanently shut down prior to the launch of its upcoming successor, Pokémon TCG Live.

While the exact timing is yet to be announced, The Pokémon Company confirmed on the official Pokémon website that Pokémon TCG Online’s servers will shut down, and the application will be removed from the Google Play, App Store, and official website before the worldwide release of Pokémon TCG Live.

In the official announcement on Pokémon’s website, the company stated, “This update will help ensure that more development resources are dedicated to making Pokémon TCG Live the best experience possible for players.”

No new items will be added to Pokémon TCG Online from March 1, 2023, though Versus Ladder rewards will continue with existing items until the game officially goes offline. Codes from products released before March 1, 2023, will remain redeemable.

Crown Zenith will be the final expansion added to Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, with the last product release set to launch on February 16, 2023. This includes Crown Zenith Special Collection Pikachu VMAX, Lucario VSTAR Special Collection, and Kleavor VSTAR Special Collection.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, developed by Dire Wolf and Dire Wolf Digital LLC, was initially released as a browser game under the title Pokémon Trainer Challenge on March 24, 2011.

It was relaunched as a downloadable PC game with its current title on May 15, 2012. A Mac release was also launched shortly after in November 2012, followed by an iOS release in 2014 and an Android version in 2016.

Players can compete against real and computer-controlled opponents in a simulation of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The game was updated alongside the release of new Pokémon Trading Card products and expansions, which included codes that could be redeemed to use purchased physical products in-game. Players could also purchase decks, booster packs, and customizable items with currency earned in-game.

What is Pokémon TCG Live?

Pokémon TCG Live is the direct successor to Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, offering a more modernized take fully optimized for mobile devices. Players can sync their Pokémon TCG Online data with Pokémon TCG Live, which is currently in open beta, in order to keep their cards, coins, deck boxes, and coins.

The release date of TCG Live is currently unknown, though it is most likely to launch in Spring to coincide with the release of the Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion, which includes redeemable codes.

Pokémon TCG Live is currently in open beta on Android, iOS, Mac, and PC. Pokémon TCG Online is also available for iOS, Android, Mac, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023