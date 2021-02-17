Pokémon UNITE – First Beta Test is Almost Here

Pokémon UNITE was first announced almost a year ago, and took fans of the franchise by surprise. Mixing the niche MOBA genre with the Pokémon theme is something literally no one even expected, but The Pokémon Company went ahead and did it either way. While the game is still in development, the team just announced that there will be a Beta Test held within the next month, for residents in Canada.

This new entry is scheduled to release on Android, Apple and the Nintendo Switch, however this specific beta will only take place on Android devices. As the team mentioned, they are looking for Pokémon fans that are willing to participate in the event, to help the game grow through thorough testing. They also provided information in regards to eligibility for the beta test:

The Pokémon UNITE regional beta test is open only to residents of Canada.

Players must be at least 16 years old to participate.

In-game progress will be reset upon the beta’s completion.

Capture or streaming of gameplay is not allowed during the regional beta test.

Additionally, for the full details of this regional beta test, player are inclined to visit Google Play Store.

While not much is still known for the game, as we’ve only seen a handful of gameplay videos, Pokémon UNITE will for sure be a unique blend that I’m already excited to see more about. Either it takes the gaming world by storm or will it simply be another MOBA game out there, we need to stay tuned and find out ourselves.

feel free to visit Pokemon.com for more information about Pokémon UNITE.