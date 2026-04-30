She went on a trip with her husband and came home without one, but the double betrayal she revealed after says everything

The term “alpine divorce” has moved from a niche phrase to a full-blown social media phenomenon, capturing the moment a partner abandons the other in a remote or unfamiliar setting, such as a hiking trail, a ski slope, or even an airport. As detailed by BroBible and CNN, the phrase has roots in an 1893 short story by Robert Barr about a husband plotting to kill his wife in the Swiss Alps, but the modern version has taken on a far more relatable form. What was once a literary concept is now a documented pattern playing out across social media, backed by real psychology and, in at least one case, a criminal conviction.

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Jessica Cooper, who posts under the username @mthafknprncss on TikTok, recently shared her own experience. Her video, which has accumulated 21 million views, shows her husband walking far ahead of her through an airport. The on-screen text reads: “He walked so far ahead of me, we lost touch of each other.”

Cooper revealed that she ended up back at her mother’s house once they landed, and noted in the description, “Who knew taking your husband on vacation would turn out ending in divorce?” In a follow-up video, Cooper provided additional context, alleging that her husband had cheated on her and that his friends were aware of the infidelity and helped him cover it up.

Travel has a way of exposing what everyday life keeps hidden

The hashtag “alpine divorce” has spread rapidly across TikTok and Instagram, with many users sharing stories of being left behind by partners during outdoor trips. A clip posted in February by user @everafteriya helped fuel the conversation. That video, now has million views, shows the user crying while walking alone on a hiking trail, with text reading: “POV: you go on a hike with him in the mountains and he leaves you alone by yourself and you realize he never liked you to begin with.”

The trend gained a more serious dimension following a high-profile legal case in Austria. A climber was convicted of manslaughter after leaving his girlfriend alone on Grossglockner, the country’s tallest peak, where she froze to death. The man, identified as Thomas P., claimed he left to seek help, but prosecutors revealed he failed to answer calls from rescue services despite having a signal. An ex-girlfriend also testified during his trial that he had abandoned her on the same mountain in 2023 because he felt she was too slow. The case drew considerable attention in Europe, amid a broader wave of stories about dangerous travel experiences uncovered through viral posts about budget summer travel destinations.

Behavioral psychologist and relationship coach Jo Hemmings notes that the dynamics behind the trend are very real, even without an official legal designation. Hemmings explains that individuals who engage in this behavior often exhibit an avoidant attachment style, preferring to physically and emotionally withdraw under stress rather than communicate. “Walking ahead and refusing to adapt can be a subtle way of asserting authority or control,” she said. She also noted that while the mountainous setting makes the abandonment dangerous, the underlying issue is typically a lack of empathy combined with a tendency to withdraw during conflict.

The physical danger of these situations was made clear by Laurie Singer, a hiker from California who faced a life-threatening ordeal on the John Muir Trail in 2016. Singer’s companion, a more experienced male friend, refused to slow his pace despite her suffering from altitude sickness. At one point she was left alone in the dark, calling his name and receiving no response. When she finally caught up, he claimed he was testing her, and eventually suggested they separate, leaving her with only an energy bar. Singer was later found to be suffering from brain swelling and had to be airlifted out. Reflecting on the experience, she said, “I didn’t realise how much a part of the planning process I should have been, but then he took on a role as kind of a sherpa mentor, in a way, and he wasn’t. He would just leave people. Who does that?”

The comments sections on these viral videos have drawn thousands of similar accounts. One commenter wrote, “My ex used to walk ahead of me when he was mad. It’s one of the most disrespectful things you can do in my opinion.” Another added, “Currently going through a divorce because of this.. and my husband always ruins the first 24 hours of every trip we take.” Stephanie Sarkis, a psychotherapist specializing in narcissistic abuse, told USA Today that being abandoned in an unfamiliar environment taps into a deep-seated fear, one that mirrors broader patterns of betrayal playing out in public life, including cases involving a Southlake mayor who resigned amid a separate institutional scandal. Sarkis’s point is that travel, perhaps more than any other setting, strips away the routines that allow problematic behavior to go unnoticed.

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