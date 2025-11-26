Police arrived at ‘disorder’ call in Swindon home and found 55-year-old woman dead, but the suspect’s age has everyone stunned

Some very shocking news is coming from Swindon, England. Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on suspicion of murder after 55-year-old Sarah Forrester died. The suspect’s age is truly shocking. It’s hard to believe something so sad could involve someone so young.

According to Wiltshire Police, they were called to a home around 7:00 PM local time. They went there after getting a report about what police called a “disorder” at the house. When officers got to the scene, they found Forrester. She was not breathing and was quickly declared dead. Police said no other injuries were found at the location.

The fact that a teenage girl was involved has shocked the community. The 13-year-old was arrested for the incident and taken into custody for questioning right after the discovery. But she didn’t stay in custody for long. According to People, the Police said the young girl was released on bail two days later, on Sunday, November 23. Detectives are still working hard to investigate what happened. Since the suspect is a minor, police will not share her identity with the public.

This tragedy hurts even more when you learn about Sarah’s life

This tragedy is even sadder when you learn who Sarah Forrester was and the good impact she had on her community. Forrester was a mother of two and spent her work life helping others. She worked as a mental health counselor at The Kelly Foundation in Swindon.

She clearly made a big, positive mark on the people around her, both at work and in her personal life. Her coworkers at the foundation were devastated by the sudden loss of someone so committed to their work. This case joins other tragic incidents in the UK where police discovered disturbing scenes at homes.

The Kelly Foundation posted a statement on Facebook sharing their sadness. They said everyone there was “heartbroken at the sudden loss of our lovely Sarah.” They really stressed how dedicated she was to helping others and her family. They noted that “She was completely committed to the charity and devoted to her two young children.” This is a heartbreaking loss for those kids, and you can only imagine the pain they’re feeling right now.

Forrester didn’t just leave an impact on her coworkers, though. Her neighbors also shared warm memories of her, talking about her kind nature. She had lived in the neighborhood for the past seven years and was clearly a well-known member of the community.

A 15-year-old boy named Jayden, who lives nearby, spoke to the media about Forrester. He said she was a “well known” person in the area. Jayden added a beautiful personal detail that really shows her character, saying, “She was a really nice lady, she would put everyone else before herself.” That’s a powerful tribute and shows the quality of person the community has lost.

Right now, police haven’t shared a lot of key details, which makes sense given how sensitive the case is and the age of the minor involved. Police haven’t told us how Forrester died.

Cases involving young victims are always particularly heartbreaking, much like when a missing child is found deceased. They also haven’t explained the relationship between the 13-year-old girl and Forrester, or what exactly led to the “disorder” call. The investigation is ongoing as detectives work hard to piece together exactly what happened that night in Swindon.

