Prime Gaming: Five Free Games and In-Game Loot Coming In April 2021

Prime Gaming is preparing for its next drop of free content for April 2021. Not only can members pick up five new games but also in-game loot for a few popular titles. Once members download the games, they are available to keep forever. All of the games will be available on April 1.

The subscription service started the April rewards party early with a special bundle for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Players can pick up the Boxzilla Bundle, which includes the Boxzilla costume and 6,500 Kudos.

Here’s the list of games coming to Prime Gaming in April 2021:

Move or Die — Couch Party Edition — A fast-paced 4-player local and online party game where mechanics change every 20 seconds.

The Escapists — A prison sandbox game with crafting elements.

Moving Out — A physics-based moving simulator where players move objects from houses into a moving truck.

Aces of the Luftwaffe — Squadron — A vertical scrolling shoot ’em up game in the sky.

Before I Forget — An emotional narrative exploration game about love and loss.

Unlock not only one but two sweet benefits for @ForHonorGame through #PrimeGaming! Claim 7 days of Champion Status AND two Scavenger crates for a limited time at the link 👑 https://t.co/cEJrBmR8BH pic.twitter.com/irgHHrHLD6 — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) March 28, 2021

Prime Gaming includes special in-game loot for several games. Some of the releases are staggered throughout the month and may end before April is over.

Rainbow Six Siege – “Caveira Bundle,” The set designed by community artist SAU_SIEGE includes new headgear, uniform, weapon skin and charm.

For Honor – Champion Status for seven days and Scavenger Crates. (Expires on April 24.)

The announcement also states that Prime members can pick up in-game content for the following games, plus more titles not listed. Unfortunately, the content hasn’t been revealed on the game pages yet, so players will have to download it to find out more.

Apex Legends – An in-game skin coming this April.

Roblox – Tech-Head Hat #8 (Available Now)

Rogue Company – The King Emote (Available Now)

SMITE – Archangel Chernobog skin (April 27)

Paladins – Nova Strike Kinessa Skin (Available April 29)

Clash of Kings – (Available April 5)

MapleStory M – Maple Beauty Box (Expires on April 7), Cube Box (Available April 7-21), Auto-Battle Charge Ticket (1 Hour) x10 (Available April 21-May 5)

Prime Gaming is attached to the Amazon Prime subscription service. Every month, subscribers receive a collection of free PC games that are available to keep forever. Players also receive in-game loot for popular games plus a monthly Twitch subscription to give to their favorite streamer.