Prime Gaming Gets Free Roblox Rewards

Roblox is the latest game to partner with Amazon for free in-game rewards, and Roblox players can claim items for their avatars though Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime) starting today. This promotion will run through March 2021, and you can check back each month to snag another exclusive reward for your Roblox character.

The first Roblox Prime Gaming item, which is available today, is a Bandolier accessory. You can claim it via the Prime Gaming home page where you’ll be given a code to redeem on the Roblox website. After redeeming the code, the Bandolier accessory will be added to your in-game inventory. More customization items will be available on a monthly basis, but exactly what accessories and cosmetics will be offered remains to be seen.

Prime Gaming is included with an Amazon Prime subscription and offers in-game bonuses and rewards for several games including League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto Online, Destiny 2, and Apex Legends. Prime Gaming members can also claim free games every month that are theirs to keep forever once claimed. These games must be launched through the Amazon Games launcher, but free games are free games.

This Roblox promotion is one of the first perks offered after Amazon rebranded the service to Prime Gaming, but everything that was available when the service was called Twitch Prime is still available for claiming. If you haven’t yet signed up for Prime Gaming, you can start a 30-day free trial to get the Bandolier accessory and snag any free games that are currently offered for members.

- This article was updated on:August 12th, 2020