Prince Harry reportedly remains just as angry with members of the royal family as he was when he first left Britain back in 2020. This ongoing tension continues to define his relationship with his relatives, even as the Duke of Sussex settles back in the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children.

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As reported by The Blast, people close to the prince claim he continues to want an apology from his family. One source claimed Harry is still in “that Oprah mindset,” referring to the period after his and Meghan’s 2021 interview with talk show legend Oprah Winfrey. During that televised conversation, the couple discussed their experiences within the royal family in great detail. It appears the sentiments expressed then are still very much present today.

The return of Prince Harry and Meghan has naturally brought renewed attention to his relationship with his father, King Charles III, and his ongoing estrangement from Prince William. Friends of Harry claim he is “just as angry” with his family now as he was when he left Britain several years ago. While some might have expected emotions to cool down, those close to the prince believe his feelings toward the royal family have not changed.

Prince Harry reportedly believes he is owed an apology

A significant part of this frustration is directed at the people surrounding the monarch. Those close to the Duke of Sussex reportedly believe he has also accused royal aides of trying to damage his relationship with King Charles. “They were agog to hear he still feels angry with members of the Royal Family, is still frustrated by the ‘men in grey suits’ who surround his father, and still expects an apology,” the source told the Standard.

The prince’s anger is said to remain focused on issues that were discussed publicly after the couple left their official royal duties. Back in 2023, royal historian Gareth Russell shared that Harry strongly believes he is owed “an unequivocal apology,” according to comments he made to Us Weekly. He appears to be looking for a clear admission of fault, which he believes is necessary for any potential resolution.

However, the path to such an apology seems difficult, if not impossible, given the current state of affairs. Gareth Russell stressed that he doesn’t “think the royal family believes he deserves one.” The expert explained that the royal family does not view responsibility for the rift as entirely one-sided, as they “don’t think it’s quite a 100 to zero percent balance of the blame.”

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