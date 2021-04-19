Game News

PS3 and PS Vita PlayStation Stores Will Stay Up Online

Old games can still be purchased

April 19th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

psn

Earlier this year Sony announced that it will be closing the PS3, PS Vita and PSP PlayStation Stores forever. Well now it looks like Sony has had a change of heart.

As aforementioned, Sony wanted to close the online stores for the PS3, PS Vita and PSP later this year. This meant you could no longer purchase digital only video games for those respective consoles. Your previously purchased games could still function though.

Despite this, many people were sad to see the online stores closing forever. This is because both the PS4 and PS5 PlayStation Stores don’t allow you to buy PSOne games or other classic titles.

Due to the poor reception, SIE President Jim Ryan has now announced on the PlayStation Blog that the PS3 and PS Vita stores are still staying up for the time being. As for the PSP store, that will still be shutting down later this year. You can read the full announcement below.

“Recently, we notified players that PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita devices was planned to end this summer. 

Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2, 2021 as planned. 

When we initially came to the decision to end purchasing support for PS3 and PS Vita, it was born out of a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices and the ability for us to focus more of our resources on newer devices where a majority of our gamers are playing on. We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.”

How much longer they will stay up online remains to be seen. However, this should come as good news for those that still love playing games on the PS3 and PS Vita consoles.

