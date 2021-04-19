PS3 and PS Vita PlayStation Stores Will Stay Up Online

Earlier this year Sony announced that it will be closing the PS3, PS Vita and PSP PlayStation Stores forever. Well now it looks like Sony has had a change of heart.

As aforementioned, Sony wanted to close the online stores for the PS3, PS Vita and PSP later this year. This meant you could no longer purchase digital only video games for those respective consoles. Your previously purchased games could still function though.

Despite this, many people were sad to see the online stores closing forever. This is because both the PS4 and PS5 PlayStation Stores don’t allow you to buy PSOne games or other classic titles.

Due to the poor reception, SIE President Jim Ryan has now announced on the PlayStation Blog that the PS3 and PS Vita stores are still staying up for the time being. As for the PSP store, that will still be shutting down later this year. You can read the full announcement below.

“Recently, we notified players that PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita devices was planned to end this summer.