PS3, PSP and PS Vita Online Stores Are Shutting Down For Good

Sony has just emailed its customers that it is shutting down the online stores for the PS3, PSP and PS Vita platforms. You can no longer purchase new games online later this year.

Sony sent out a message officially to gamers today about the respective stores shutting down for good. You can read the announcement from the email posted below.

“We are closing PlayStation™Store on PlayStation®3 on 2 July 2021 and on PlayStation®Vita devices on 27 August 2021. Additionally, the remaining purchase functionality for PSP™ (PlayStation®Portable) will also retire on 2 July 2021. After thoughtful consideration, we decided to make these changes in an effort to focus our resources for PlayStation Store on PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5, which will enable us to enhance the customer experience even further. We thank you for your support on these platforms throughout the years.”

Bear in mind, this only affects you if you want to purchase any new games or video content. If you have content you already own, you can still download them to your devices. You can also still play games you buy physically as that’s not affected.

What this also means is that you cannot purchase any new DLC for your games either. You may want to download as much as you can before everything is shut down for good!

For more information about this, you can read the official website for additional info.