PSA: The 2020 Steam Winter Sale Is Now Live

It’s that magical time of year yet again and we aren’t talking about Christmas or the other holidays around this time of year. We are talking about the 2020 Steam Winter Sale that is finally upon us. It may not be Christmas quite yet, but the deals are starting and there is plenty to choose from right now.

The 2020 Steam Winter Sale runs from now through January 5 at 10 am PT, with thousands of games on sale for you to choose from. There’s absolutely too many games to name them all here, but we’ll list off some of the notable deals.

While only $1 off, Among Us is on sale at $3.99 and is still one of the biggest games out there right now. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is 50% off at $14.99, which is a steal for those that don’t have it on Xbox. Control: Ultimate Edition is also 50% off at $19.99 as well. There’s plenty more on sale as well, so make sure to check out the Steam Store to see them all.

Also of note, it appears there are not going to be daily flash deals this time around, but rather just all of the same sales across the next two weeks. This means you can take your time deciding what you want to buy instead of having to be tempted by new sales every day that are exclusive to that 24 hour period only. Just remember not to miss out before the sale ends in January 5 at 10 am PT.