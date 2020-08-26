PSN Is Down For Many Right Now, Including Primary PS4 Issues

It feels like it has been awhile since we’ve had a big PlayStation Network outage, but that time is here again as PSN is currently out for many people right. This outage started around 3 am ET or so and is still out as of the time of this writing. This is a different kind of outage though, as it doesn’t really seem like it’s down until you try to actually open your games or play them online.

When you turn on your PS4, all signs will likely point to everything working, including being able to see your friends list and access the store. Even running a connection test will show everything is working. However, there’s something else going on that is causing many issues.

For a lot of PS4 owners, they are being told their PS4 isn’t currently activated as the primary system on the account and thus cannot be played. This would be the case for those that may be gamesharing and do not have their PS4 set as the primary system, but the problem is that there are plenty of reports on Twitter right now of people who had their PS4 set as the primary and are still getting this error.

Even if you are lucky enough to be able to get into a game at all, you very likely will have trouble finding matchups due to others. I was able to get into Fall Guys finally, but has zero luck finding people to play with, which has never been a problem.

Some people have been greeted with a PSN is undergoing maintenance message, so hopefully this is something that PlayStation will have resolved sooner rather than later.