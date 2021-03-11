PSO2 New Genesis Prologue 2 Livestream is Coming Soon

Phantasy Star Online 2 is getting ready to receive its brand new graphical overhaul, enhancing the game’s engine to a new one, but let us not forget that PSO2 New Genesis‘s second Closed Beta is also closing up. The team already announced a brand new Prologue 2 Livestream that will take place on March 18, 2021 at 5:00PDT on YouTube Live.

As specified from the PSO2 team, this special program will feature a couple of famous personas, mentioning the progress of the previous closed beta on JP servers, alongside information that was followed up after the event. PSO2 New Genesis will be the show’s main highlight, touching on topics taken right from the beta, and some new information as well.

As everyone is eagerly awaiting for the 2nd closed beta, Phantasy Star Online 2’s Twitter page has been active on a daily basis, presenting some new features of the upcoming entry in regards to its gameplay and world building. From character Techniques, to traversal options and new areas, there is all kind of things they are showing to everyone who is screaming “give us the game already”, while watching all of this awesome new content.

The date for the second closed beta is still not yet announced, but there is always the chance we may hear something about it in this upcoming PSO2 New Genesis Prologue 2 Livestream. It is only a week away, so for anyone who is as excited as we are, make sure to set a reminder for the event through their official YouTube channel, by clicking on the link below.

PSO2 New Genesis is set to release in 2021, for PC and Xbox.