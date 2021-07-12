Psychonauts 2 Will Have An Immortality Option

Development studio Double Fine has revealed that their upcoming game Psychonauts 2 will have an option that will allow the immortality of the main character, that is, to go through the game without the threat of failure. Double Fine says that all players should enjoy the games and that the transition of the game to the easiest difficulty still counts as beating the game.

“All people should be able to enjoy playing video games. Regardless of age and needs. It is an important process for our industry and a challenge we must overcome. At the end of the day, we want you to have fun, laugh, and experience a story that has an impact on you. Under conditions that you set for yourself.” says Double Fine.

Psychonauts 2 is not the only game that makes it easier for those who do not want a big challenge. Genre-like game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart recently had the option to slow down the gameplay as desired in case the player has troubles in certain sequences of the game. Even the acclaimed and hellishly heavy Hades had the option of reduced damage by 20-80%.



However, some players do not share the opinion with the developers who believe that they should make their games more accessible to all players, regardless of their experience or skills. Some believe that it is through overcoming the challenges that the game provides that the game can be fully appreciated.

In Psychonauts 2 we will be playing as Razputin “Raz” Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, who has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization knows as the Psychonauts. The story of the game will revolve around how their leader hasn’t been the same since he was rescued from a kidnapping and how there’s a mole hiding in the Psychonauts headquarters.

Psychonauts 2 is coming out on August 25 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.