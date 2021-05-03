Rainbow Six Siege: Apocalypse Event Begins May 4 for a Limited Time

Rainbow Six Siege is going nuclear starting tomorrow, May 4th. The Apocalypse Event is about to kick off, and it’s pitting operators against each other amidst Armageddon-level destruction.

The limited time in-game event transforms the Outback map to a state “set after the end times,” wherein the last plant on Earth resides. With the power of the plant and its radioactive soil, life on Earth can be born anew. However, obtaining the highly sought after plant won’t be easy.

Two teams, the Keepers and and The Warband, will duke it out on the apocalyptic Outback for control of the item. The Seer-led warriors for humanity, Keepers, consist of Maestro, Melusi, Rook, Smoke, and Valkyrie. The free-spirited roaming scavengers that go by the name of The Warband have enrolled Fuze, Gridlock, Maverick, Nomad, and Twitch into their ranks.

Attackers seek to defuse the plant, whereas Defenders attempt to protect it at all costs. Some new mechanics make each team’s pursuit unique. Attacks can activate scanners in specific rooms to locate enemies; Defenders can move the plant container around the map.

The timed event packs in 35 items to scrap, including a “pack-exclusive seasonal weapon skin [and] 4 charms.” Additionally, themed Operator Bundles can be obtained to give players a look fitting of the desolate wasteland. The cosmetics can be purchased for 1680 R6 credits each or by purchasing Apocalypse Packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown.

The Rainbow Six Siege: Apocalypse Event will conclude on May 18th.