Rainbow Six Siege is Taking Action Against AFK Players

Ubisoft revealed today, on the official Twitter of Rainbow Six Siege, that measures will be taken against AFK players. In the post, which you can check out below, they revealed that they are aware of the problem and have already begun applying sanctions to counter players found cheating. The team responsible for the game also revealed that they are currently working on solutions, such as applying design changes and adding automatic AFK detectors and sanctions.

⚠️ Alert: AFK Abuse will be sanctioned. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hXcto2cDvt — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 3, 2021

AFK abuse, also known as AFK cheating or AFK farming, has been a big problem in the game for a while now and consists of making use of automatic actions or bots to play matches while not present. The method is used by many as a way to earn EXP, Renown, and more. Players also make use of the method to increase their level and get access to competitive play early. With that said, we can only hope that the new measures will be enough to fix the issue, or at least make sure that players are not hurt by joining matches played by ”bots”.

Rainbow Six Siege was first released on November 26, 2015, and is today one of the world’s leading competitive titles, together with Epic Games’ Fortnite, Riot Games’ League of Legends, and Valve’s Dota 2. The game is currently in its sixth year and received, in August, its 60th operator Osa, together with a series of new mechanics and features.

You can play Rainbow Six Siege right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and on Google Stadia. Recently, the game received another Resident Evil collaboration, this time bringing Leon S. Kennedy as a new skin. You can check out how to get Leon in Rainbow Six Siege here.