Ratchet & Clank Warps Into Fall Guys

With the release of Fall Guys Season 5 on the 20th of July, a host of new content has arrived. This includes plenty of crossover content from Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Fall Guys was 2020’s unexpected indie smash hit. It is an online multiplayer battle royale style game that has you taking a cute bean through some of the silliest obstacle courses.

As part of the crossover between Fall Guys and Ratchet & Clank, Fall Guys will host two Limited Time Events which will give players the opportunity to unlock themed costumes, banners, emotes, and other rewards. The first event, which is the Ratchet Limited Time Event, will run from the 26th of July to the 1st of August. The Clank Limited Time Event, which is the second event, will commence on the 5th of August and end on the 15th of August.

Rewards up for grabs are as follows:

Ratchet Limited Time Event

Ratchet Banner: 600 points

Lombax Pattern: 1000 points

Groovitron Emote: 2000 points

Ratchet Costume (Lower): 1600 points

Ratchet Costume (Upper): 3200 points

Clank Limited Time Event

Clank Banner: 600 points

Clank Pattern: 1000 points

Clank’s Laugh Emote: 2000 points

Clank Costume (Lower): 1600 points

Clank Costume (Upper): 3200 points

It is quite thematically relevant that the recently released Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart would find its way into Fall Guys. The latest entry in the Ratchet & Clank franchise is a PS5 exclusive that has the titular Ratchet traveling across various dimensions through rifts. Instantaneous transitions to entirely new environments is made possible through the PS5’s lightning-fast SSD. It seems the lombax and his robot friend have leapt into a rift leading them right into the dimension of Fall Guys.

Since its release, Fall Guys has been monumentally successful. It had the highest-earning PC launch since Overwatch in digital revenue, making $185 million in its first month alone. Season 5 introduces a jungle exploration theme. This bright and colorful setting brings new obstacles, costumes, and modes for players to enjoy. Numerous minor fixes and improvements were also implemented

With its low skill ceiling and goofy presentation, Fall Guys is the perfect game for novices and veterans alike to engage in lighthearted competition. Even if you lose, it is still great fun to watch your bean stumble and fumble about.

Fall Guys is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows.