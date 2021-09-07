Razer Introduces Exclusive Halo Infinite PC Peripherals

In anticipation of the soon-to-be-released Halo Infinite, Razer unveils its exclusive Master Chief inspired collection of PC peripherals, soon to be available for pre-order.

The list of halo-themed PC peripherals includes some of Razer’s most popular products including the Razer Kaira Pro headphones which use the Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers and a patented 3-part design that is custom made so players could hear every audio detail as they battle the Banished.

Moreover, a new halo-themed Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse is front and center in this collection as it promises great speed, reflexes, and accuracy. Also, the Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard promises to be Razer’s most iconic mechanical keyboard, alongside it the Razer Chroma RBG which will bring the collections to a very aesthetically pleasing end.

The collection is promised to be available for pre-order soon and will be released in October, if you are interested in being notified when they’re live, feel free to sign-up here.

About Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is the first entry in the Halo series in 6 years since the launch of Halo 5 back in 2015. The game is set to be the first-ever Halo game to have a semi-open-world campaign, with side missions that will expand the experience for all players as they make their way through the Zeta Halo ringworld.

Halo Infinite so far has had one multiplayer technical flight which let players experience 4v4 combat against bots, the feedback was fairly positive and the team over at 343 have already been hard at work improving the experience based on all the feedback they have received.

343 has already promised that there will be at least one more flight ahead of Halo Infinite’s launch, this time they will include an even more amount of Halo Insiders, and will focus on PvP action in the Big Team Battle game mode. To have a chance at being a part of the next flight, simply sign up at haloinsider.com.

Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 8, 2021.