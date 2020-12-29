Recent Respawn Entertainment Job Listing Hints at New IP

Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is working on a new IP if a recent job listing is to be believed. On the Respawn careers page, an opening is available for a generalist software engineer to be a part of a “new IP incubation team.” The job details even explicitly state that the position is a part of a “small new team being formed to develop a brand new IP,” which all but confirms the existence of a new unannounced project from the studio.

There’s understandably not much information available on the job page regarding this unnamed new IP, but there are a few details on the page that tell us a little bit about the project. As the description states, this position involves the development of a new IP, but this project doesn’t seem to be too far along. Not only are they still hiring for the position, but the page states that new hires will be on the ground floor of the project.

There’s another interesting tidbit on the job page under the “Why Join Us” section that reads “pioneer new, practical technologies to enable ‘adventuring forever’.” The phrase “adventuring forever” doesn’t tell us much, but the term could hint at the nature of the game being developed. Respawn is known for multiplayer-centric games like Titanfall and the studio has dipped its toes into the games as a service model with Apex Legends, so a game focused on “adventuring forever” could entail some sort of online game that’s regularly updated. The small team for this project suggests otherwise, however, so there’s still not much we can glean from this job listing at this time.

Respawn may be known for its multiplayer shooter series Titanfall and the massively popular battle royale game Apex Legends, but the studio has been diversifying its portfolio over the past few years with titles outside of its general wheelhouse. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a completely single-player Star Wars story that was a critical and commercial success, and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond marked the studio’s VR debut. Because the studio has been making an effort to branch out recently, there’s a good chance this new small team is being formed to tackle something entirely new.

With the continued support of Apex Legends and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Respawn Entertainment is going to be very busy in the coming years. The studio most likely has other unannounced games currently in development, such as the inevitable sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and now this new IP from a new internal team can be added to the list of upcoming games as well. Regardless, an announcement is probably still a long way off, and we’ll most likely hear about other titles from the studio before we get the first glimpse of this new IP.

