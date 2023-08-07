Red Dead Redemption PS4, PS5, and Switch Release Dates Revealed

Image: Rockstar Games

A classic title just got a surprise announcement for modern platforms. Red Dead Redemption has just announced a port to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch systems, and it’s closer to release than one might expect. It’s far from the next-gen remake some players might have been expecting, but this port marks the game’s first major re-release since the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions.

As announced by Rockstar themselves, Red Dead Redemption will come to Nintendo Switch and PS4 on August 17, 2023 in a digital format. A physical version will also become available in around two months, on October 13. Due to backwards compatibility, this also counts as a port to PlayStation 5, with the game becoming available through that service like most other PlayStation 4 games are.

Notably, this port includes nearly all downloadable content, including the Undead Nightmare expansion and other bonus goodies from the title’s Game of the Year release. Unfortunately, the game’s store pages on both the Nintendo eShop and the PlayStation Store note a lack of any multiplayer content whatsoever. This is similar to other major ports of PS3/360 titles such as Assassin’s Creed’s Ezio Collection, and it’s unlikely that any of this content will be added in future updates.

Also of note is the continued lack of a PC port for Red Dead Redemption. Though the game is arriving on modern consoles, no PC release has been announced or even hinted at. Such a port hasn’t been ruled out entirely, either, and one could expect the title to arrive there eventually due to Rockstar’s support for the platform in the past. But the game is only confirmed to arrive on consoles for the time being, so that is where fans should keep their focus until another official announcement is made.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023