Is Red Dead Redemption 2 Cross-platform/crossplay?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest games of the past decade. Recently, the famous game has become available on the Steam Deck, allowing players to bring Arthur on the go. Rockstar Games announced earlier this year that the online feature for the game would no longer be receiving significant updates, which was disappointing news for longtime fans of the multiplayer mode.

The online mode still has a large dedicated fan base, and some may be wondering about cross-platform or cross-play. For those who need clarification on cross-play, it is a feature that allows you to be on one console and play with a friend who has a different console. For example, PS4 players could play with Xbox players. This article aims to answer the question of whether or not Red Dead Redemption 2 offers this feature.

Does Red Dead Redemption 2 Feature Cross-play?

Unfortunately, Red Dead online does not offer cross-platform play at the time of writing. If you want to play with friends or family, you must ensure they are on the same platform as you; otherwise, they can’t make it into your game. It is safe to say that Rockstar Games won’t add the feature anytime soon, considering their long-running Grand Theft Auto online game hasn’t added the option for cross-play either. If the developer decides to add this feature, we will keep our readers updated and add information to this article.

Even though the online mode is a lot of fun, the best part of Red Dead stems from the main story. Take some time away from online and try out the fantastic story again; we gave it a perfect score in our review! While you do that, feel free to check out our guides on finding Moonshine for your dead eye and where to hunt for animal fat, an essential crafting material.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022