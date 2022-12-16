How to Get Animal Fat in Red Dead Redemption 2

Animal fat is an essential crafting material in Red Dead Redemption 2. Plenty of items can be created using this material, including Pistol and Rifle cartridges, Shotgun Slugs, Fire Arrows, Fire Bottles, and much more. You need to become a great hunter and know what animal to hunt to obtain animal fat effortlessly. This guide will walk you through the best animals to hunt for so you can use them for your crafting needs.

Where Can you Find Animal Fat in Red Dead Redemption 2?

Remember that you can only hold a specific amount of animal fat at a time, so make sure you use any you may have before heading out on your search for more. The quickest way to acquire a ton of animal fat is by hunting for specific animals with a high chance of dropping this material. These animals are scattered across open areas, near woods, rivers, and mountainsides. These animals include:

Geese

Ducks

Bears

Beavers

Boars

Javelinas

Pigs

Pheasants

As you can see, there are plenty of animals you can hunt to obtain this crafting material. We recommend targeting Geese and Ducks because these animals like to travel in packs, so if you can find one, you will more than likely have the chance to kill a whole group for a large amount of animal fat. If you decide to go after pigs, you will be rewarded with animal fat, but your honor level will also decrease. This should be the last resort, considering having a higher honor level will grant you better in-game bonuses, so keep that in mind.

Another tip for hunting these animals is that some will attack you. Bears and boars, for example, are vicious and make it more challenging to get their fat, so always ensure you are well-prepared for your hunting trip. You can do this by ensuring you have enough arrows for your bow or strong bullets for your gun if you want to avoid hunting quietly. Check out our guide on unlocking all weapons since some take down even the toughest animals quickly.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022